Avnet Strengthens UltraZed Design Ecosystem with UltraZed PCIe Carrier Card and Reference Platforms

Avnet , a leading global technology distributor, continues to demonstrate industry-leading commitment to facilitating customers' introduction of differentiated embedded systems with the release today of the UltraZed PCIe Carrier Card and associated reference designs. The UltraZed PCIe Carrier Card is a high-performance platform that speeds prototyping and development of next-generation embedded system-on-module applications utilizing the UltraZed-EG SOM , Avnet's first platform to fully support power modes on the scalable and flexible The UltraZed PCIe Carrier Card provides easy access to the full 180 user I/O, 26 PS MIO and four PS GTR transceivers available on the UltraZed-EG SOM.

