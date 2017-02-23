Avnet Strengthens UltraZed Design Ecosystem with UltraZed PCIe Carrier Card and Reference Platforms
Avnet , a leading global technology distributor, continues to demonstrate industry-leading commitment to facilitating customers' introduction of differentiated embedded systems with the release today of the UltraZed PCIe Carrier Card and associated reference designs. The UltraZed PCIe Carrier Card is a high-performance platform that speeds prototyping and development of next-generation embedded system-on-module applications utilizing the UltraZed-EG SOM , Avnet's first platform to fully support power modes on the scalable and flexible The UltraZed PCIe Carrier Card provides easy access to the full 180 user I/O, 26 PS MIO and four PS GTR transceivers available on the UltraZed-EG SOM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Feb 6
|Joeseph M
|10
|Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08)
|Feb 6
|Joeseph M
|81
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Why02
|48
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC