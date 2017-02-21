Arrow Electronics Named a Strategic Global Distributor for New Dell EMC Partner Program
"Arrow is proud to collaborate with The new and integrated Dell EMC Partner Program was built on channel partner feedback and embodies core tenets of simplicity, predictability and profitability. It includes a distribution-specific track with comprehensive benefits and will provide Arrow's global ecosystem of value-added resellers , managed service providers and system integrators with generous rebates focused on profitale behaviors; one partner portal with single sign-on and one-deal registration; simplified training; market-aligned targets and much more.
