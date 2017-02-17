Arrow Electronics Issues "Call for Innovation" to Professional Artists Worldwide
Toby Fraley's "The Archivist"-winner of the 2016 Cherry Creek Arts Festival's Five Years Out Arrow Art Challenge, a national contest that inspires artists to take the concept of innovation and express what Arrow's Five Years Out brand promise looks like in an artistic medium. Professional artists from around the world are invited to explore the notion of innovation and express it through their chosen medium.
