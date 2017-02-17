Arrow Electronics Issues a oeCall for...

Arrow Electronics Issues a oeCall for Innovationa to Professional Artists Worldwide

Toby Fraley's "The Archivist"-winner of the 2016 Cherry Creek Arts Festival's Five Years Out Arrow Art Challenge, a national contest that inspires artists to take the concept of innovation and express what Arrow's Five Years Out brand promise looks like in an artistic medium. )--Arrow Electronics, Inc. and the Cherry Creek Arts Festival are joining forces for the fifth straight year on the Arrow Five Years Out Art Challenge , an international art contest celebrating innovation and artistic expression held July 1 to July 3 in Denver's Cherry Creek area.

