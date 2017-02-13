AMTEK, Inc. (AME) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC
Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in AMTEK, Inc. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,812,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 114,400 shares during the period.
