Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Purchases 60,000 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. CEO Ramesh Srinivasan purchased 60,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $577,200.00.

