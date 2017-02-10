68,678 Shares in TTM Technologies, In...

68,678 Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund acquired 68,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

