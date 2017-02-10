68,678 Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New
Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund acquired 68,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $936,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Feb 6
|Joeseph M
|10
|Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08)
|Feb 6
|Joeseph M
|81
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Why02
|48
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC