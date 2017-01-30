Woodward Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program
Woodward, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new stock repurchase program, under which up to $500 million in Woodward shares may be purchased in the open market and private transactions. The new program is scheduled to expire in November 2019.
