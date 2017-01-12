What We Learned About Micron Technology From Main Competitor Samsung Electronics
Courtesy of Samsung Electronics preview of its Q4 earnings, we have learned that Micron Technology has made significant gains in the DRAM sector. Micron Technology maintained market share in the NAND sector despite an 8% increase in average selling prices by Samsung Electronics.
