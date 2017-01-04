VOXX Electronics Corporation Enters Radar Deterrent Category through...
Under this new agreement VOXX will distribute the NoPhoto Camera Jammer and Radenso XP Radar Detector.i 1 2 The NoPhoto Camera Jammer prevents red light and speed camera tickets by detecting the camera's flash and adding additional light so the license plate appears white.i 1 2 The system comes equipped with four infrared/visual light optical sensors to ensure all-weather performance and its software filtering detects against false alerts.i 1 2 The Radenso XP Radar Detector delivers top-rated performance against radar and laser guns providing alerts up to several miles away, while offering the best-in-class blind spot/traffic monitor filtering to prevent false alerts.i 1 2 The unit features an OLED display for a multiple threat display and over 260 different voice alert messages.i 1 2 Additionally, with GPS Lockout capability, the Radenso XP remembers common false alerts along your ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|Upset FILIPINO
|47
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan 2
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec 27
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec 10
|natureboy
|2
|After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07)
|Dec 5
|Dude tube
|140
|Super Mario Run Release Date Revealed by Nintendo
|Nov '16
|mosesreed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC