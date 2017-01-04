VOXX Electronics Corporation Enters Radar Deterrent Category through...

Under this new agreement VOXX will distribute the NoPhoto Camera Jammer and Radenso XP Radar Detector.i 1 2 The NoPhoto Camera Jammer prevents red light and speed camera tickets by detecting the camera's flash and adding additional light so the license plate appears white.i 1 2 The system comes equipped with four infrared/visual light optical sensors to ensure all-weather performance and its software filtering detects against false alerts.i 1 2 The Radenso XP Radar Detector delivers top-rated performance against radar and laser guns providing alerts up to several miles away, while offering the best-in-class blind spot/traffic monitor filtering to prevent false alerts.i 1 2 The unit features an OLED display for a multiple threat display and over 260 different voice alert messages.i 1 2 Additionally, with GPS Lockout capability, the Radenso XP remembers common false alerts along your ... (more)

