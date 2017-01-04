VOXX Advanced Solutions Introduces Live Streaming Body Camera
The ACCU.C 4G device will be available late Spring 2017. Designed for the specific needs of law enforcement officers, the ACCU.C 4G body camera integrates streaming communication into a rugged, portable and reliable design, which is sure to surpass all expectations with a perfect combination of form and function.i 1 2 Recording in full high-definition video with a super-wide viewing angle up to 120-degrees and built-in GPS for real-time location tagged videos, the ACCU.C 4G body camera provides users with the ability to stream and/or record events as they happen.i 1 2 This device also provides certified users with a real-time assessment of ongoing events as they are happening and can live stream footage to nearby connected devices with text alert notifications.
