UPDATED: GCSE and A-level league tables

FLASHBACK: Pupils at Fulford jumping for joy last summer are Eleanor Mason, Martha Pigg, Jane Fenwick, Emma Weeks & Faye McEvoy YORK schools have come out on top in the region on GCSE and A-level performance across a number of measures in the league tables out today. The percentage of pupils at city schools gaining A*-C grades at GCSE in both English and maths was 68.5 per cent placing the city in the top spot in the Yorkshire and Humber region again.

