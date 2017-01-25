UPDATE 2-Rockwell Automation raises 2017 earnings forecast, shares soar
Rockwell's shares rose as much as 9.4 percent, touching a record high of $155.38, in morning trade on Wednesday. The stock has risen 13.06 percent since Donald Trump was elected president on Nov. 8. With President Trump pushing to keep factories in the United States, investors are betting that automation will gain speed in industries ranging from auto manufacturing to chicken processing to craft beer breweries.
