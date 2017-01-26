UPDATE 1-STMicro sees "better than normal" Q1; sets plant expansion
Jan 26 Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics on Thursday posted in-line results for the final quarter of 2016, driven by solid phone and car part sales and improved factory utilisation and said it will boost plant capacity to meet stronger demand. ST, Europe's third largest chipmaker by revenue, forecast "better than normal seasonality" for the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter and strong margins.
