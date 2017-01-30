UPDATE 1-Nintendo returns to quarterl...

UPDATE 1-Nintendo returns to quarterly operating profit but cuts full-year outlook

10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

People stand in front of Nintendo's logo at the presentation ceremony of its new game console Switch in Tokyo, Japan January 13, 2017. Japanese videogames maker Nintendo Co Ltd on Tuesday said revenue from its nascent mobile gaming division helped it book its first profit in four quarters, but blunted the announcement with a one-third cut to its full-year outlook.

