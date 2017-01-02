Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages
Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. have been given an average rating of "Buy" by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec 27
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec 10
|natureboy
|2
|After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07)
|Dec 5
|Dude tube
|140
|Super Mario Run Release Date Revealed by Nintendo
|Nov '16
|mosesreed
|2
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Flapper51
|45
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC