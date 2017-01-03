Universal Electronics Delivers New Advanced Voice Control Remote for AirTV Player

Universal Electronics Inc. , the worldwide leader in sensing and control technologies for the smart home, announced today at 2017 that it is supplying a new Bluetooth Low-Energy advanced voice remote for the newly launched AirTV Player introducing exciting new features and control for the OTT marketplace experience. TV, including an advanced remote control along with the integration of its QuickSet Cloud in the AirTV Player, represents an important milestone in the adoption of its technologies by Over-The-Top programmers and distributors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.