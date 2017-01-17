U.S. Department of Defense Expands Qo...

U.S. Department of Defense Expands Qorvo Microelectronics Trusted Source Status

7 hrs ago

QorvoA , a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, has earned continued Trusted Source Category 1A accreditation through 2018 from the U.S. Department of Defense . The company is one of only five accredited suppliers for both gallium nitride and gallium arsenide .

