The Latest: 25,000 without power at Lake Tahoe, north Sierra
More than 25,000 homes and businesses remain without power in the Sierra and around Lake Tahoe as crews try to repair power lines downed by toppled trees and mudslides. Liberty Utilities spokeswoman Kathy Carter says power was restored early Wednesday to about 1,700 of their customers in South Lake Tahoe, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Jan 4
|Upset FILIPINO
|47
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan 2
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec 27
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|2
|After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|Dude tube
|140
|Super Mario Run Release Date Revealed by Nintendo
|Nov '16
|mosesreed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC