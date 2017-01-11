The Latest: 25,000 without power at L...

The Latest: 25,000 without power at Lake Tahoe, north Sierra

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

More than 25,000 homes and businesses remain without power in the Sierra and around Lake Tahoe as crews try to repair power lines downed by toppled trees and mudslides. Liberty Utilities spokeswoman Kathy Carter says power was restored early Wednesday to about 1,700 of their customers in South Lake Tahoe, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Jan 4 Upset FILIPINO 47
News There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy... Jan 2 ThomasA 4
How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12) Dec 27 lisaelliott 7
News Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav... Dec 24 Solarman 1
News The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ... Dec '16 natureboy 2
News After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07) Dec '16 Dude tube 140
News Super Mario Run Release Date Revealed by Nintendo Nov '16 mosesreed 2
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,639 • Total comments across all topics: 277,831,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC