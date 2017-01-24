Tektronix Delivers Automated 100G Electrical Test Solutions for DSA8300 Sampling Oscilloscopes
The new capabilities along with the full set of Tektronix solutions for 100G and 400G characterization and validation will be demonstrated February 1-2 at DesignCon 2017, Booth 741 . Available for Tektronix performance oscilloscopes including the DSA8300 >70 GHz bandwidth sequential equivalent-time sampling oscilloscope and the DPO70000SX real-time oscilloscope series with bandwidth up to 70 GHz, this TekExpress application supports 100G Ethernet electrical validation and characterization needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Jan 14
|Why02
|48
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Jan 13
|Adam Speed World
|9
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan 2
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec 27
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|2
|After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|Dude tube
|140
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC