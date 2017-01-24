Tektronix Delivers Automated 100G Electrical Test Solutions for DSA8300 Sampling Oscilloscopes

The new capabilities along with the full set of Tektronix solutions for 100G and 400G characterization and validation will be demonstrated February 1-2 at DesignCon 2017, Booth 741 . Available for Tektronix performance oscilloscopes including the DSA8300 >70 GHz bandwidth sequential equivalent-time sampling oscilloscope and the DPO70000SX real-time oscilloscope series with bandwidth up to 70 GHz, this TekExpress application supports 100G Ethernet electrical validation and characterization needs.

