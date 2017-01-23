STM32 and STM8 Microcontrollers from STMicroelectronics Drive the...

Geneva, January 23, 2017 -STMicroelectronics , a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has delivered one million development kits for its STM32 microcontrollers and 100,000 kits for the STM8 family, equipping product designers all over the world to create tiny smart devices. Each development kit jump-starts product designs to assist faster delivery into markets that can range from a few hundred units to millions of units, and span applications that include wearable wellness monitors, environmental sensors, smart meters, industrial controllers, smart-building equipment, and many more.

