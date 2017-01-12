South Korea prosecutor delays decision on whether to seek arrest of Samsung's Lee
South Korea's special prosecutor on Sunday delayed a decision on whether or not to seek a warrant to arrest Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee, who was questioned on bribery suspicions in an influence-peddling investigation. Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee is surrounded by media as he leaves the office of the independent counsel in Seoul, South Korea, January 13, 2017.
