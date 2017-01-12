Sony entertainment chief leaving to focus on Snapchat
SAN FRANCISCO: The head of Sony's entertainment business announced on Friday that he is stepping down to devote energy to Snapchat as the startup behind the smartphone messaging app prepares to go public. Michael Lynton will step down from his job running the Japan-based company's pictures and music business as of 2 February to spend more time as chairman of the board of Snap Inc., Sony Corporation said in a release.
