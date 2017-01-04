Sony Electronics Launches a New Era of Home Displays with the...
Sony Electronics announced today the VPL-VZ1000ES Ultra-Short Throw 4K HDR Home Theater Projector designed to integrate easily into one's existing home and lifestyle. Sony's latest brainchild is a High Dynamic Range compatible, native 4K resolution laser light source projector that can be positioned as little as 6 inches away from the wall, yet command the room with a 100 inch image When powered off, the compact and elegant VPL-VZ1000ES virtually disappears into the dA©cor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|7 hr
|Upset FILIPINO
|47
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan 2
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec 27
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec 10
|natureboy
|2
|After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07)
|Dec 5
|Dude tube
|140
|Super Mario Run Release Date Revealed by Nintendo
|Nov '16
|mosesreed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC