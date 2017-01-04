Sony Electronics Launches a New Era o...

Sony Electronics Launches a New Era of Home Displays with the...

Sony Electronics announced today the VPL-VZ1000ES Ultra-Short Throw 4K HDR Home Theater Projector designed to integrate easily into one's existing home and lifestyle. Sony's latest brainchild is a High Dynamic Range compatible, native 4K resolution laser light source projector that can be positioned as little as 6 inches away from the wall, yet command the room with a 100 inch image When powered off, the compact and elegant VPL-VZ1000ES virtually disappears into the dA©cor.

