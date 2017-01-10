Smart glass makes splash at Consumer Electronics Show

Corning at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas displayed a futuristic concept car that features Research Frontiers ' SmartGlass panoramic roof and rear glass, just the latest example of smart glass in automobiles. Research Frontiers said the car, with a large glass roof and curved rear glass, is made using SPD-SmartGlass light-control film laminated between Corning's Gorilla Glass, a special chemically-strengthened thin and lightweight glass.

