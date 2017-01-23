Samsung warns of political risks as c...

Samsung warns of political risks as chips boost profit

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday said it expects profit growth in 2017 despite challenges arising from political uncertainty, after record chip earnings glossed over the Note 7 smartphone fiasco in the fourth quarter. The South Korean tech giant and Apple Inc rival is embroiled in an influence-peddling scandal surrounding President Park Geun-hye, with five Samsung Group executives already grilled by prosecutors and investigations ongoing.

