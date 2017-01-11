Samsung Group leader questioned in South Korea government scandal

Jay Y. Lee, centre, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, arrives to be questioned Thursday in Seoul as a suspect in bribery case in the influence-peddling scandal that led to the president's impeachment. Special South Korean prosecutors questioned the head of top conglomerate Samsung Group on suspicion of bribery on Thursday in an influence-peddling scandal that led to President Park Geun-hye's impeachment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.