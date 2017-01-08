Samsung Executives to Be Questioned by Korean Prosecutors

Samsung Electronics Co. executives have been summoned by South Korean special prosecutors amid a widening influence-peddling scandal that brought about South Korean President Park Geun-hye's The company's Co-Vice Chairman Choi Gee-sung and President Chang Choong-ki were asked to come in for questioning, Hong Jung-seok, a spokesperson for the special prosecutors office, told Bloomberg News via text message on Sunday.

