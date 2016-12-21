Samsung Electronics to reveal Galaxy ...

Samsung Electronics to reveal Galaxy Note 7 probe results this month: JoongAng Ilbo

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will announce this month the results of an investigation into what caused some of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones to catch fire, the JoongAng Ilbo newspaper reported on Monday citing unnamed sources. An exchanged Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 is seen at company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, October 13, 2016.

