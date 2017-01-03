Samsung Electronics in talks with LG Display for LCD panel supply - Yonhap
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is in talks with South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd about a potential liquid crystal display panel supply deal for televisions, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday. A man walks behind a logo of Samsung Electronics at the company's headquarters in Seoul April 30, 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|Upset FILIPINO
|47
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan 2
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec 27
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec 10
|natureboy
|2
|After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07)
|Dec 5
|Dude tube
|140
|Super Mario Run Release Date Revealed by Nintendo
|Nov '16
|mosesreed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC