Samsung Electronics' holding firm could merge with SDS: analyst
Samsung Electronics could consider a merger with Samsung SDS' IT service unit after turning into a holding company system, a local securities brokerage said Wednesday. According to a report by Mirae Asset Daewoo, the country's largest securities brokerage, Samsung's newly established holding company might choose to incorporate with the IT service unit of Samsung SDS, an IT solution provider, to enhance its control over the entire group.
