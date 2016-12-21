Samsung Elec CEO says firm should mak...

Samsung Elec CEO says firm should make no product quality compromise

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 2 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd should make no compromises on the quality of its products, Chief Executive Kwon Oh-hyun said on Monday, asking employees to improve manufacturing processes and safety inspections. The executive, in a New Year's speech to Samsung employees disclosed by the firm, also warned of growing political and economic uncertainties from risks such as trade protectionism and foreign exchange rates.

