Samsung chief questioned by prosecutors in S.Korea political scandal
Seoul: Special South Korean prosecutors questioned the head of top conglomerate Samsung Group on suspicion of bribery on Thursday in an influence-peddling scandal that led to President Park Geun-hye's impeachment. Park remains in office but has been stripped of her powers while the Constitutional Court decides whether to uphold the December impeachment and make her the first democratically elected leader to be forced from office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Jan 4
|Upset FILIPINO
|47
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan 2
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec 27
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|2
|After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|Dude tube
|140
|Super Mario Run Release Date Revealed by Nintendo
|Nov '16
|mosesreed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC