Samsung chief questioned by prosecuto...

Samsung chief questioned by prosecutors in S.Korea political scandal

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Seoul: Special South Korean prosecutors questioned the head of top conglomerate Samsung Group on suspicion of bribery on Thursday in an influence-peddling scandal that led to President Park Geun-hye's impeachment. Park remains in office but has been stripped of her powers while the Constitutional Court decides whether to uphold the December impeachment and make her the first democratically elected leader to be forced from office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Jan 4 Upset FILIPINO 47
News There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy... Jan 2 ThomasA 4
How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12) Dec 27 lisaelliott 7
News Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav... Dec 24 Solarman 1
News The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ... Dec '16 natureboy 2
News After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07) Dec '16 Dude tube 140
News Super Mario Run Release Date Revealed by Nintendo Nov '16 mosesreed 2
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,516 • Total comments across all topics: 277,838,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC