S.Korea special prosecutor yet to decide on seeking arrest of Samsung leader

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 12 South Korea's special prosecutor has not yet decided whether to seek an arrest warrant for Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee, a spokesman for the investigation team said on Thursday. An investigation of Lee is underway, and a decision on an arrest warrant will not be made until Thursday's investigation is completed, said Lee Kyu-chul, a spokesman for the special prosecutor's office.

