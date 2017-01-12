S.Korea special prosecutor yet to decide on seeking arrest of Samsung leader
Jan 12 South Korea's special prosecutor has not yet decided whether to seek an arrest warrant for Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee, a spokesman for the investigation team said on Thursday. An investigation of Lee is underway, and a decision on an arrest warrant will not be made until Thursday's investigation is completed, said Lee Kyu-chul, a spokesman for the special prosecutor's office.
