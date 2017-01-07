Robert W. Baird Lowers Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) to Neutral
They presently have a $92.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust's stock, down from their previous price objective of $108.00. Robert W. Baird's price target points to a potential upside of 6.43% from the company's previous close.
