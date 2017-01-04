Richardson Electronics Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results and ...
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. today reported financial results for its second quarter ended November 26, 2016. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.
