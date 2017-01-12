Prosecutors accuse Samsung chief of b...

Prosecutors accuse Samsung chief of bribery, seek arrest

8 hrs ago

South Korea's special prosecutor's office said on Monday it was seeking a warrant to arrest the head of Samsung Group, the country's largest conglomerate, accusing him of paying multi-million dollar bribes to a friend of President Park Geun-hye. Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee was questioned for 22 straight hours last week as investigators probed a corruption scandal that resulted in parliament impeaching Park last month.

