Patriot Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc.
Patriot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. by 51.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,811 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 144,047 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Mon
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec 27
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec 10
|natureboy
|2
|After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07)
|Dec 5
|Dude tube
|140
|Super Mario Run Release Date Revealed by Nintendo
|Nov '16
|mosesreed
|2
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Flapper51
|45
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC