NV Energy: Electrical Tips in Case of Potential Flooding
With possible flash flooding this weekend in the Reno/Sparks area, NV Energy is encouraging all customers to follow these electrical safety tips: Report outages immediately to NV Energy by visiting their outage center at nvenergy.com or by calling their customer service at 775-834-4444 In addition, NV energy is working closely with local municipalities in the Truckee Meadows to prepare for potential flooding in the Reno/Sparks area. Depending on the severity of the flood area, public safety officials may request that NV Energy de-energize some electrical facilities and lines for safety purposes.
