Nintendo Switch ditches StreetPass and Miiverse

You'll have to say goodbye to your StreetPass collection if you decide to completely abandon the 3DS in favor of Nintendo's hybrid console . David Young, assistant manager of PR at Nintendo of America, told VentureBeat that the Switch won't have access to the StreetPass feature and the gaming giant's social network Miiverse.

