Mystery over Chinese tycoon's disappearance from Hong Kong
Mystery surrounds the whereabouts of a Chinese-born Canadian billionaire reportedly taken away from his Hong Kong hotel by mainland police, in a case that could rekindle concerns about overreach by Chinese law enforcement in the semiautonomous city. Chinese police officers escorted Xiao Jianhua from his suite at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel last Friday, according to overseas Chinese news sites that carry reports of political gossip and unverified corruption scandals.
