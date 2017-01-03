Morgan Stanley downgrades STMicroelectronics to Underweight
Citing valuation and what the firm considers an overdone rally, analyst Francois Meunier moves from Equal weight while raising target from a 5.25 to a 7. Considers main investor focus to be on discerning whether recent sales strength is attributable to structural improvements or cycle tailwinds, both of which firm sees indicators of.
