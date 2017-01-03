LG Electronics to decide on building ...

LG Electronics to decide on building new plant in US by H1

Korea Herald

LG Electronics' newly-appointed CEO Jo Seong-jin said Sunday that the South Korean electronics maker will finalize its decision on setting up its first home appliance manufacturing plant in the US within the first half of this year. "We've been considering the possibility of building a new plant in the US for a long time," Jo said during a press conference at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.



