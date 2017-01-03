LG Electronics to decide on building new plant in US by H1
LG Electronics' newly-appointed CEO Jo Seong-jin said Sunday that the South Korean electronics maker will finalize its decision on setting up its first home appliance manufacturing plant in the US within the first half of this year. "We've been considering the possibility of building a new plant in the US for a long time," Jo said during a press conference at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Jan 4
|Upset FILIPINO
|47
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan 2
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec 27
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec 10
|natureboy
|2
|After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|Dude tube
|140
|Super Mario Run Release Date Revealed by Nintendo
|Nov '16
|mosesreed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC