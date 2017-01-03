LG Electronics says it likely swung to Q4 operating loss
Jan 6 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Friday it likely swung to an operating loss of 35 billion won in the fourth quarter, falling short of market expectations. LG did not elaborate on reasons why it expected to record a loss, compared with a 349 billion won profit a year earlier.
