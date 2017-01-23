LG Electronics reports first quarterly operating loss in six years
Jan 25 South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Wednesday it swung to an operating loss of 35 billion won in the fourth quarter, in line with its guidance earlier this month. LG's first quarterly operating loss in six years is partly due to weaker earnings in its mobile business, analysts said.
