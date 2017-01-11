LG Electronics Pioneers Ecosystem Of Healthier Living Technologies For 2017
Highlighted this week at the 2017 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show , these products range from leading clothing care innovations, such as the award-winning LG TWINWasha laundry system featuring the LG SideKicka mini washer and one-of-a-kind steam clothing care system LG Styler, to the new LG PuriCare line of advanced air purifiers and powerful CordZeroa premium vacuum cleaners. Helping consumers wash multiple loads of laundry at the same time, LG's certified TWINWash system is packed with features to ensure a thorough clean for families across America.
