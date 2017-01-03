LG Electronics Expands Compatibility ...

LG Electronics Expands Compatibility Of 'LG SideKick' Pedestal Washer For 2017

At CESA 2017, LG will showcase the compatibility of the LG SideKick with both LG front-load washers and now, for the first time, with LG dryers - delivering a truly flexible and versatile laundry solution. Compatible with every new LG front-load washer, as well as nearly all LG front-load models manufactured since 2009, the LG SideKick can now can be placed underneath the dryer of LG top-load laundry pairs featuring LG's unique front control panel - expanding availability of the time-saving innovation to consumers who prefer a top-load washer.

