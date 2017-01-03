LG Electronics Expands Compatibility Of 'LG SideKick' Pedestal Washer For 2017
At CESA 2017, LG will showcase the compatibility of the LG SideKick with both LG front-load washers and now, for the first time, with LG dryers - delivering a truly flexible and versatile laundry solution. Compatible with every new LG front-load washer, as well as nearly all LG front-load models manufactured since 2009, the LG SideKick can now can be placed underneath the dryer of LG top-load laundry pairs featuring LG's unique front control panel - expanding availability of the time-saving innovation to consumers who prefer a top-load washer.
