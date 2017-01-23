Lattice Semi acknowledges would-be bu...

Lattice Semi acknowledges would-be buyer is backed by 'Chinese state-owned enterprises'

Investors in the firm trying to buy Lattice Semiconductor "are Chinese state-owned enterprises, and like all other Chinese state-owned enterprises, are ultimately owned by the Chinese government." Lattice Semiconductor acknowledged late Friday that the mysterious investment firm trying to buy the Portland company is backed by the Chinese government.

