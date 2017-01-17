Key Samsung shares open up after court dismisses arrest warrant for group leader
Jan 19 Shares of key Samsung Group companies opened higher on Thursday, after a South Korean court rejected the special prosecutor's request for an arrest warrant for Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee. Shares of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd were up 2.5 percent while Samsung C&T Corp shares were 4.1 percent higher as of 0003 GMT, outperforming a 0.7 percent rise for the broader market.
