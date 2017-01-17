Ixia Helps Partners Achieve Greater P...

Ixia Helps Partners Achieve Greater Profitability

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

The primary objective of the Xcelerate Distribution Partner Program is to simplify and facilitate the process by which distributors, resellers, and integrators access and deliver Ixia's network visibility, test and security solutions. Participation in the program is by invitation only as Ixia continues to expand its channel infrastructure by engaging premier distributors to streamline processes for resellers worldwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Jan 14 Why02 48
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Jan 13 Adam Speed World 9
News There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy... Jan 2 ThomasA 4
How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12) Dec 27 lisaelliott 7
News Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav... Dec 24 Solarman 1
News The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ... Dec '16 natureboy 2
News After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07) Dec '16 Dude tube 140
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,685 • Total comments across all topics: 278,008,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC